CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,781,000 after buying an additional 904,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802,973 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,129,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,555.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 502,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 494,845 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.60 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

