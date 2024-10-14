CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 869.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Boeing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $151.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average of $173.72. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.26 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.