CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 85.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $222.04 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $335.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.