CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $155.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

