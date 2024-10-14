CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,858 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after buying an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,779,000 after purchasing an additional 487,191 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

