CVA Family Office LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 862,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after buying an additional 153,856 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $2,579,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $368,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

