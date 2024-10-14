D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading Down 4% – Should You Sell?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.15. 112,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 502,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 4.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $604.97 million, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 2.65.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $312.22 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
