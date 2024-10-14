D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.3 %

DHI stock opened at $182.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.36 and a 200-day moving average of $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.