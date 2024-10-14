Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in September

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 724,700 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 835,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Danone Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 123,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $14.72.
Danone Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Danone
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.