Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in September

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 724,700 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 835,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Danone Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 123,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

