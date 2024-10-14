Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Up 60.5% in September

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Data I/O by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Data I/O in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Data I/O Stock Performance

Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. 23,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,763. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

