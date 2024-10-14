Decred 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Decred has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $213.66 million and $1.06 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $13.04 or 0.00019685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00069126 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006787 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 749.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,500.42 or 0.39993545 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,380,761 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

