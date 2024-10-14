Decred (DCR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $12.88 or 0.00019857 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $211.04 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00070286 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006736 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,946.80 or 0.39989421 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,379,642 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

