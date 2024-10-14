Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in September

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,964,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 4,289,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,058.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $40.66. 542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

