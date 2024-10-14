Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,556.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $127.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

