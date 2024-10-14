Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,528,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 208,436 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

