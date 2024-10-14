Delta Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,805,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,495,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $226.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.14 and a 200 day moving average of $198.80. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.59 and a 1 year high of $226.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

