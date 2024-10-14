Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,240,124 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 440,513 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $38,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,089,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,404,000 after purchasing an additional 524,175 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 136.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 816,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 470,987 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,335,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 254,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

