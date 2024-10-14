DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 5618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

DiamondHead Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

