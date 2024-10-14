Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 70,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,538,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,311,000 after purchasing an additional 111,287 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 181,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 228,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. 148,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

