Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,091. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.