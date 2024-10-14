Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Purchased by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 310,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 64,020 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 99,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFSU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,082. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.