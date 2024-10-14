Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,773,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 6,722,564 shares.The stock last traded at $40.90 and had previously closed at $40.74.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

