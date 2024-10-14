Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.48 and last traded at $96.48. 177,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,969,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.74.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 577.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $960,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $977,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

