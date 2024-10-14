Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,529,000 after buying an additional 237,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of UBER opened at $86.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.