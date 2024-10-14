Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 0.6% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.56.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $402.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $403.60. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

