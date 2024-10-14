Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009280 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00101515 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,368,786,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
