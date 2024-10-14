Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00101515 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,368,786,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.