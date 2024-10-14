Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

DLPN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.61. 16,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.94. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a negative return on equity of 73.80%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.