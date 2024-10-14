Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $428.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,548. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.31.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

