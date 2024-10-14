Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $520.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.63 and a 200 day moving average of $469.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after acquiring an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.