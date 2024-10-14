Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $430.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.55.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.