DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Macquarie

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.59.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.9 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,294.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $160,206 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $15,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after buying an additional 216,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

