Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $203,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $113.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
