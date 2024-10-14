Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $203,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $113.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

