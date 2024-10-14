Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,273 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5 %

ITW stock opened at $260.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.