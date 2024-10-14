Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 42.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,089,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 35,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 55,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $236.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $262.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

