Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE BROS opened at $32.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $43.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $621,950.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,750.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock worth $36,124,009 in the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,962,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,042,000 after acquiring an additional 527,716 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,953,000 after acquiring an additional 222,650 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,626,000 after acquiring an additional 480,153 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,435,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.