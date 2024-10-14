Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,739. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.