e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $167.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $207.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $109.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.