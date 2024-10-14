E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading 5.9% Higher – What’s Next?

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,024,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,039,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503,050 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in E2open Parent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 668,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares in the last quarter.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

See Also

