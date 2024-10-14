EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $193.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Shares of EGP opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 121.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Creative Planning increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

