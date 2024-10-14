eCash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.35 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $711.76 million and approximately $15.35 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,843.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.06 or 0.00539282 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00030858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00074900 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,770,451,548,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,770,454,673,090 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

