eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. eCash has a market cap of $712.63 million and $14.99 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,918.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.00535427 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00030145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00074296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,770,326,548,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,770,307,798,090 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.