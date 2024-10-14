Elastos Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00002838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $41.88 million and approximately $471,320.87 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,703,663 coins and its circulating supply is 22,291,386 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

