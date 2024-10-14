Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Electric Power Development has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

