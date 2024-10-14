Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Electric Power Development Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Electric Power Development has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.49.
Electric Power Development Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Electric Power Development
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.