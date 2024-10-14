Electroneum Market Capitalization Hits $38.91 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $38.91 million and approximately $644,197.74 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000630 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

