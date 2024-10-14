Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,200 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 327,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after acquiring an additional 56,166 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.16. 265,222 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

