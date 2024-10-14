Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CHD traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 180,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.