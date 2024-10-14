Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $212,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,178.29.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.89 on Monday, reaching $1,193.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,409. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,075.91. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,194.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.