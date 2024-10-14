Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.08. 965,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

