Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.74. 800,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,701. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $287.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.91. The firm has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

