Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,767 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 243,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.64. 54,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,608. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

